When fire threatened world’s longest pier, a ‘hero’ with a full bladder saved the day

A U.K. man’s “quick-thinking tinkling” may have saved the world’s longest pleasure pier from going up in smoke, according to the BBC.
Now the 22-year-old dad is being hailed as a hero for dropping his pants and using his own sprinkler to douse a flame that threatened the iconic Southend Pier in Southend-on-Sea, U.K., Friday.
Watson was visiting the pier with his 15-month-old daughter and his partner, 26-year-old Saeefa Chowdhury, according to Echo News. The pier is a major landmark for the area and, at 1.34 miles long, is the longest pleasure pier in the world.
They were the last ones out on the pier, probably because rain and storms were in the area, Watson wrote on Facebook. “We were literally the last people there,” he told the BBC.
Watson spotted something unusual as they were walking.
“I saw smoke up ahead and ran over and there was a fire,” he told Echo News. “It had been a really hot day and very dry so I think the boards were very flammable. I was really worried the fire was underneath and we would get trapped.”
The blaze appeared to have been started by a dropped cigarette, according to the paper.
He also realized what he needed to do — so he dropped his pants and let loose. He told The Sun his full bladder made him “pretty confident.”
He did need to do some problem solving along the way, however.
“The only problem was the wind was pretty strong. After one failed attempt, I got down on to my knees and put out the flames to save the day. The firefighters called me a hero,” he told the paper.
On Facebook, Watson wrote that it’s “not every day you have the fire brigade thank you for weeing.” He even thought of a new name for his new hero persona: “the Southend Pee’er.”
A spokesperson for the Southend Borough Council told the BBC the town appreciated Watson’s heroic urinary actions that day.
“Whilst we have faith our sprinkler system would have soon sprung into action, we understand the visitor deployed his own sprinkler system to swiftly extinguish the miniature inferno,” the spokesperson told the site, before inviting Watson and his family back for a free visit.
That is, as long as he promises to keep his pants “firmly secured” this time.
