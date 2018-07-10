Brits troll Trump's visit by putting 'American Idiot' back on the charts

Hey, who's calling the president of the United States an "American Idiot"?
It's those cheeky Brits.
Not everyone is happy that Donald Trump is spending a few days in the United Kingdom later this week.
Exhibit A: That "Big Baby" Trump balloon, wearing a giant nappy around its bulbous bottom, that will fly over London.
And now another Trump-trolling campaign is bearing fruit.
A social media campaign launched in late April encouraged Brits to download Green Day's 2004 single "American Idiot" in these days leading up to Trump's visit to push the song back onto the music charts.
The slogan for the "Get American Idiot to No. 1 for Trump's UK Visit" campaign riffs on Trump's MAGA mantra: "Make American Idiot Great Again."
The campaign's Facebook page explains this is happening "because we'd find it hilarious and reckon thousands more will find it hilarious too. If you don't like (it) then great ... just don't like it then, but we really couldn't care less. We're doing this anyway."
As of Tuesday, according to Billboard, "American Idiot" was at No. 18. on the British charts. Trump arrives on Thursday for a four-day visit.
Hear are the opening lyrics of the song:
Don't wanna be an American idiot
Don't want a nation under the new media
And can you hear the sound of hysteria?
The subliminal mind-f**k America.
"You’ll recall that 'American Idiot' was a rallying cry that blasted the George W. Bush era, though it’s applicable to all future American idiots," writes Vulture. "Now can you hear the sound of hysteria?!"
To be fair, not everyone's knickers are in a twist across the pond about Trump's visit.
"The British people are looking forward to your much anticipated visit to our country this week and we extend a warm WELCOME!" wrote a Twitter user, retweeted by Trump early Tuesday.
But Britain's The Guardian reports that law enforcement officials are planning the biggest mobilization of police in seven years — about 4,000 officers in all — to handle the thousands expected to protest Trump.. Many media reports suggest he will mostly avoid London and large-scale protests planned there.
The prep work, one constable told The Guardian, is akin to what would happen "if London was burning down."
Green Day hasn't said anything publicly about its song being used to troll Trump. But last week the band's official Twitter account retweeted U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who referenced the rumor that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo planned to give North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un a CD of Elton John's "Rocket Man." (It hasn't happened, yet, Trump says.)
"And Kim Jong Un sends back a copy of Green Day’s 'American Idiot,'" Kaine tweeted.
Broadway World remembered that Trump knows "American Idiot" — at least in its stage version. He saw the Broadway musical inspired by the song in 2010 and tweeted about it, calling it an "amazing theatrical experience."
Comments