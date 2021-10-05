Family that vanished while on camping trip found weeks later in New Mexico, cops say

A couple and their 17-year-old son were reported missing after they never returned from a camping trip at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave, Arizona cops said. Kingman Police Department

A family was found safe Monday after they was missing for weeks from a camping trip, Arizona police said.

Erika Irene Allison, 36, and Joshua Robert Martinez, 30, planned to take their 17-year-old son, Psymon J. Kelly, camping for seven to 10 days starting Sept. 11, the Kingman Police Department said.

On Monday, they were found alive and well in New Mexico, police said. Authorities did not say how they found the family or what they were doing in New Mexico.

“Their location and condition were confirmed by a local law enforcement agency in New Mexico,” police said. “They have been removed from (the National Crime Information Center.)”

The family was planning to stay at Katherine Landing, a popular campground, picnic and hiking area run by the National Park Service on Lake Mohave, near the border of Arizona and Nevada.

After two weeks of waiting for them to return home, relatives contacted the National Park Service to look into their whereabouts.

Martinez’s mother reported her son and his family missing last week after she hadn’t seen or heard from them, the Kingman Police Department said.

The family is “where they want to be” police said Monday, according to KPNX.

The investigation is now closed, police said.

