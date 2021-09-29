Dare to spend Halloween in original ‘Scream’ house? It’s cheap if you’re brave enough

Exterior Screen grab from Airbnb

Horror fanatics know it well: The infamous house in 1996’s film “Scream,” where teenagers, including one or two killers sporting ghostface masks, go to party after a string of murders occur in their tight-knit community.

Now, the setting where so much (fake) blood was shed can be the backdrop for one of the best Halloweens ever for some lucky guests’ lives...if you’re able to move fast enough.

The two-story house in Tomales, California will be available on Airbnb for three nights only in order to celebrate the movie’s upcoming 25th Anniversary along with the release of the new 2022 film that’s next in the popular franchise. One of the perks? It’s only $5 per night.

However, it’s first come first serve.

Booking opens at 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 12 for three stays on Oct. 27, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31, the Airbnb listing says. Four guests are welcome.

While the stay comes with a lot of excellent perks, one of the main draws will be a delight for die hard fans: Host David Arquette, who will be in character as Sheriff Dewey Riley.

“As the local sheriff, it’s my duty to be your host to keep everything under control for your stay at the SCREAM house,,” the listing teases. “What could possibly go wrong? In honor of SCREAM’s 25th anniversary and the upcoming 2022 film, face your fears and stay the night where Ghostface’s terrors began.”

Other perks include:

Chance to explore the house in “all its original glory”

Movie marathon featuring all four films on VHS

Dedicated phone line (you know, if you want to talk to Ghostface himself)

90s snack favorites

“Scream” memorabilia

It is noted that Arquette’s presence will be virtual, but “but once you arrive and check-in, our socially distanced concierge will ensure a comfortable stay for you and your guest — including showing you around and arranging meals.”

Guests are responsible for their own travel to the vacation rental in Tomales, which is about 75 miles north of San Francisco.

We figure you can check out anytime you like, but can you ever leave?