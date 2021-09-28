Man dies trapped in exhaust fan while trying to break into restaurant, NJ cops say

A man trying to burglarize a New Jersey restaurant on Monday got trapped in an exhaust fan and died, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was attempting to get into Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Galloway Township through an exhaust fan on the roof when he “became trapped within the exhaust fan and was unable to free himself,” according to a news release from Galloway Township Police Department.

His body was found at about 10 a.m. Monday, and officers responded to the restaurant, which is located in a strip mall.

Police did not say who found his body or how it was discovered.

“Identification of the deceased male is pending investigation by both the Galloway Twp. Police Department, as well as the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office,” police said.

No other information about the incident had been released as of Tuesday morning.

Galloway Township is about 53 miles from Philadelphia and about 15 miles from Atlantic City.

