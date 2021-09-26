2-year-old boy, mom die in 6-story fall before game at San Diego stadium, police say

A 2-year-old boy and his mother died Saturday after falling from the third level of Petco Park stadium in San Diego before a Padres game, police say. Screengrab from KFMB video

A 2-year-old boy and his mother fell to their deaths Saturday from the third level of Petco Park in San Diego before the start of a Padres home game, police said.

The 40-year-old woman and her child fell the equivalent of six stories to Tony Gwynn Drive just before 4 p.m., KGTV reported. Fans crossing a pedestrian bridge called 911 to report the fall.

“We feel horrible for the families,” Lt. Andra Brown told KFMB. “Our hearts obviously go out to the family members but also to the people here who could potentially be traumatized by this, that saw this.”

Police are still investigating, KSWB reported. Investigators were speaking to the child’s father at the scene.

“It’s far too early for us to have any information as to whether or not this is intentional or accidental,” Brown told KNSD.

The woman and child fell from a dining area on the concourse just before the Padres played the Braves, KGTV reported. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

After the incident, police blocked off that part of the stadium, KFMB reported.

“My heart goes out to the families,” Padres fan Jim Rouse told KSWB. “What a tragic, tragic situation.”

The names of the woman and child have not been released, according to the station. In a statement, the Padres said they were “aware of the incident.”

Police ask that anyone with information call (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

