Massive $65 million compound is most expensive on the market in Wyoming. Take a look

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

At first glance, the compound known as Camp Teton has a distinctive “Overlook Hotel” vibe thanks to its mysterious allure and mountain backdrop. But upon a closer inspection, the gorgeous estate, which happens to be the most expensive on Wyoming’s real estate market, has an iridescent spirit all its own.

W3.jpg
Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor

Resting on 55 acres on top of Hansen Peak, the retreat is listed for $65 million.

W2.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“It’s called Camp Teton for a wide variety of reasons,” marketing manager for Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall & Associates, Allie Detwiler told Realtor. “The Tetons are the mountain range that runs in front of the property, so it’s what the property is staring at all day long. That’s just the name that evolved over the years from the experiences [the owners have] had there.”

W6.jpg
Interior/Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

Along with spectacular views from nearly every window in each of the property’s four structures, the estate has a rich history.

W7.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Every single thing on the property is so well thought out and is exactly to the owner specifications,” Detwiler told Realtor. “A lot of the build was inspired by the owners’ travels.”

W9.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor
Included on the property is a 9,000-square-foot main house, 2,200-square-foot guest home, 1,000-square-foot spa and, finally, a 2,100-square-foot “treehouse,” which has an upstairs office with an indoor/outdoor entertainment/dining area, the listing says.

W10.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

