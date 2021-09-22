Next tropical depression has a 90% chance of forming; Peter and Rose weaken

A southeastern disturbance has a 90% chance of becoming the next tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. update.

Meanwhile, tropical depressions Peter and Rose seemed to almost be joined together at the hip as they entered the Atlantic together, they degenerated together and they may dissipate together as well.

First, a tropical wave southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to have growing odds of development. The system is moving west at about 10 to 15 mph and heading into an ideal environment of tropical growth. The NHC gives an 90% chance of it forming into a tropical depression in the next two to five days. Although, meteorologists are placing strong odds on Thursday or Friday for a tropical depression to form.

If it forms into a tropical storm, it would be named Tropical Storm Sam.

As for Peter and Rose, they both formed into tropical storms Sunday and both degenerated into depressions Tuesday. Neither is a threat to land at this time, and both are forecast to dissipate before the end of the weekend.

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Peter had sustained winds of 35 mph and was located about 215 miles north of San Juan, Puerto Rico, moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

It is no immediate threat to land and is expected to turn northwest and north into the open Atlantic this week. The NHC warns of some rainfall that could lead to urban flooding in the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and parts of Hispaniola, the NHC said.

Peter is expected to pass near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Rose is slowing down. At 5 a.m., the NHC reported the system having 35 mph sustained winds and is located about 1,065 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands, moving northwest at 8 mph. Forecasters expect Rose to slow down today as it moves north into the open Atlantic, weakening into a tropical depression Tuesday evening. It is no threat to land at this time.

Also, to the north, the remnants of Odette remain a storm-force non-tropical low-pressure system located 500 miles west of the Azores. They could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by the middle of this week as it moves east and then south over warmer Atlantic waters. However, as the system enters the tail-end of the week, it is expected to encounter hostile hurdles preventing reformation. The NHC gives it a 30% chance of reformation in the next two days and a 50% in the next five.

So far, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season with 16 named systems is the third most active behind 2021′s record year and 2005.

