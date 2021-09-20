Boyfriend leaves lobby in ‘shambles’ after fight with girlfriend, Washington cops say

In this photo, a shattered doors are shown at a Woodinville, Washington, apartment complex on Sept. 13, 2021. Officials said a man threw a rock through the doors and damaged the exit signs inside the building after a fight with his girlfriend. King County Sheriff's Office

An “extremely angry” 7-foot tall man crashed a vehicle into another then destroyed an apartment lobby after an argument with his girlfriend, authorities in Washington said.

A verbal fight inside the couple’s apartment in Woodinville led to the unidentified man leaving in a 2006 white Yukon Denali and smashing into another vehicle, King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man walked away from the crash and returned to the apartment where he began “destroying” the apartment’s lobby. The apartment was left in “shambles,” according to the Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies had been interviewing the girlfriend in her apartment when they were alerted that the boyfriend had returned to the building and “the sounds of breaking glass could be heard.”

They waited at the elevator doors for the man to appear.

he man, appeared “extremely angry” and had blood on his hands, according to the post. The deputies kept their distance from the man who seemed “agitated” as they watched him ruin exit signs and yell that he’d “hit someone outside,” in reference to the car wreck.

The driver of the vehicle he hit was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man was booked at the King County Jail on charges of hit-and-run with injuries and “other crimes.”

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 3:52 PM.