Kidney from fallen Missouri officer goes to another cop

The Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Independence Police Department shows Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans. Authorities say Madrid-Evans who was still in training after graduating from the police academy in July has died after being shot by a wanted man who opened fire on officers and was also killed. The Independence, Mo., Police Department announced late Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, that Blaize Madrid-Evans died following the Wednesday morning shooting. (AP Photo/Independence Police Dept.). HO AP
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Even after his death, a Missouri police officer has helped a fellow officer in a time of need.

Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, graduated from the police academy just two months ago and was fatally shot by a suspect on Wednesday. The suspect also died in the shootout.

Madrid-Evans was an organ donor and Springfield Officer Mark Priebe needed a new kidney. Priebe was paralyzed after being intentionally struck by a vehicle in June 2020. His kidneys began to fail in June and he began dialysis in July.

Priebe's family learned on Friday that they were a match, and the transplant was performed Saturday in St. Louis.

Priebe said he is “forever grateful” to Madrid-Evans, though he noted that it is difficult to comprehend "why I am allowed to continue to live, and this young, brand new officer had to pay the ultimate sacrifice. I hope that I can honor him and his family by the way I live my life.”

