Kamala Harris to face panelists on ‘The View’ Friday

The Associated Press

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens during an event at the Treasury Department in Washington on Sept. 15, 2021. Harris will appear on the daytime talk series "The View" on Friday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit “The View” studio on Friday for her sixth appearance on the daytime chat show — but her first as vice president. She'll answer questions about the pandemic, Afghanistan and other topics.

Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to COVID —during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Barack Obama is the only president to appear while in office on the show, a popular conduit to women voters, and he did it three times. Harris' boss, Joe Biden, was the only sitting vice president to be on the show.

Harris will be questioned by “The View” crew of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro.

Harris won't face a conservative panelist, following Meghan McCain's departure from “The View” this summer. The show is trying out potential replacements, but none is scheduled for Friday.

