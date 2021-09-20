National

Kayakers found dead after ‘gale force gusts’ sweep Lake Superior, Michigan officials say

File photo of a kayaker in Lake Superior off the cliffs at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in 2003. Two kayakers were found dead along the shore following severe weather.
File photo of a kayaker in Lake Superior off the cliffs at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in 2003. Two kayakers were found dead along the shore following severe weather. BOB BRODBECK ASSOCIATED PRESS

Strong winds and high waves contributed to the deaths of two kayakers at Lake Superior following a two-day search, officials said.

The kayakers were reported missing Thursday evening at Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, McClatchy News previously reported, and the search efforts included an airplane and a rescue helicopter.

On Friday afternoon, the United States Coast Guard recovered both victims’ bodies along Lake Superior’s coast, according to an updated release from the National Parks Service.

“At the time of the initial call, Lake Superior was experiencing gale force gusts of up to 35 knots and waves building to 3-5 feet, occasionally to 7 feet,” park officials said. “The severe weather was contributing factor that led to this unfortunate outcome.”

The kayakers were identified as Kimberly Aiello of Troy, Michigan, and David Delegato of Shelby Township, Michigan, according to WLUC.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I would like to thank all our agency partners that assisted us with the large and sustained emergency response in the face of severe overnight weather,” said Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Chief Ranger Joe Hughes, according to WLUC. “Specifically, the United States Coast Guard aviation and water borne assets who worked tirelessly to complete their mission in support of the National Park Service. Thank you.”

Kayaking the Great Lake can be dangerous, the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore website warns, as “conditions can change rapidly” and “even experienced kayakers have been overpowered by the lake.”

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Read Next

Kaitlyn Alanis
Kaitlyn Alanis is a McClatchy National Real-Time Reporter based in Kansas. She is an agricultural communications & journalism alumna of Kansas State University.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Biden to face largest world stage of his tenure after crises with Afghanistan, France

September 20, 2021 10:30 AM

National

El número de muertos de COVID-19 en EEUU superaría el de la pandemia de gripe española de 1918-19

Updated September 20, 2021 10:25 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service