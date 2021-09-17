National
European villa lists for $6M in Texas. Look inside the 11,000-square-foot beauty
A drop-dead beautiful, contemporary European villa has popped up on an unusual real estate market: Texas.
Well, not too unusual considering the city of Austin is bustling with culture and charm, so this 11,000-square-foot stunner with plenty of high-end features fits right in.
“Nestled in the hills, this property overlooks a lush greenbelt, offering intimate views of the greenery and a wet-weather creek from the main floor and spectacular vistas all the way to the UT tower from the second level,” the listing, held by Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, says. “Inspired by European craftsmanship, the stately stone façade is accented with arched windows and iron-railed balconies that frame shady terraces front and back.”
It’s an aesthetic masterpiece whose pictures don’t do it half the justice it deserves. Its terraces looking out on the scenic greenery aren’t the only spectacular thing about the estate. Other features that stand out are:
Dramatic great room built for entertaining
Billiards room
Oversized gourmet kitchen
Wine room that can hold about 1,500 bottles
Dining room with built-in wet bar
Home theater
Resort-style pool
Outdoor shower
The primary suite comes complete with a sitting room, fireplace, private terrace and a primary bathroom with two walk-in closets.
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was even highlighted on CultureMap Austin.
