Looking for a job? These careers rank as ‘most promising’ for future pay and growth

A new report ranks the top U.S. jobs poised for growth. Sacramento Bee Staff Photo

The nation’s best job for future growth is in the health care sector, a new report finds.

A nurse practitioner ranks as the No. 1 “most promising” career path on a list of jobs projected to offer stability and pay increases in the years ahead, according to results shared last week from personal finance website SmartAsset.

Among the 808 jobs considered for the study, analysts say nurse practitioners have “the highest 10-year expected percentage growth in employment (52.3%) and third-highest 10-year expected growth in number of workers (110,500 workers).”

Nurse practitioners have been in demand in recent years as experts predict there will be a shortage of doctors to help treat “an increasingly older, sicker population,” according to a blog post from Maryville University in Missouri.

While health care jobs took some top spots in the rankings, managerial roles and STEM positions also received nods. Here are the other occupations that rounded out the top 10:

Medical and health services managers

Information security analysts

Physician assistants

Financial managers

Statisticians

Post secondary health specialties teachers

Computer and information research scientists

Computer and information systems managers

Computer network architects

To make the list, SmartAsst said it examined federal government data for jobs where employment was expected to grow at least 10% from 2019 to 2020, according to a “moderate pandemic impact scenario.” Analysts focused on jobs with more than $64,240 in mean earnings, which represents the 75th percentile nationwide.

“To rank those jobs further, we considered four metrics: 10-year expected percentage growth in employment, 10-year expected growth in number of workers, 2019 average earnings and four-year growth in earnings from 2015 to 2019,” SmartAsset said.

The data was released as the coronavirus pandemic has upended the economy. SmartAsset said updated models from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predict slower growth across all jobs.

But as a result of COVID-19, federal officials predict “that from 2019 to 2029, the number of epidemiologists in the U.S. will increase by 31.0%, the sixth-highest rate for this metric,” SmartAsset said in its report.

