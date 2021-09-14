Man shot and killed while riding his four-wheeler in Texas neighborhood, police say

A man crashed his four-wheeler in a yard on South Hall Street in Houston after he was shot multiple times, police said. Screengrab of Google Maps

A man was riding his four-wheeler in a Texas neighborhood when he was shot multiple times, police said.

The man, who has not been identified by police, then crashed his four-wheeler in a yard on South Hall Street in north Houston, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

The man then jumped the fence onto West Knoll Street, where police said they found him with multiple gunshot wounds.

Through an investigation, police said they learned Donald R. Lenor had fatally shot the victim about 7:35 p.m. Sunday before the unidentified man crashed his vehicle into a ditch on Hall Street. Lenor then ran away, but police were able to catch and arrest him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Lenor was charged with murder and assaulting a police officer in the 180th State District Court, according to the news release.

