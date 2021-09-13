EMT and sister-in-law found shot to death in ambulance barn, Oklahoma officials say

An EMT in Leedey, Oklahoma, and her sister-in-law were killed in a shooting at an ambulance barn, officials said.

An emergency medical technician and her sister-in-law were found shot to death, shocking a small Oklahoma town.

Angel Boyd, a 44-year-old EMT in Leedey, and 31-year-old Stacy Boyd died early Monday in a shooting at an ambulance barn, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Angel’s husband went looking for his wife and sister when neither returned his phone calls, officials said.

The husband told investigators he had arranged for his sister and her boyfriend, Tye Sechrist, to visit his home and talk. After they didn’t arrive and no one returned his calls, he went to the ambulance barn and discovered his wife and sister dead from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Sechrist was arrested at the home he shared with Stacy after he called authorities to turn himself in, officials said.

“Our hearts are hurting for two of the nicest women that always went above and beyond for the community of Leedey,” the Town of Leedey said in a statement on Facebook. “They both will be dearly missed.”

Harvest Fellowship Church, which helped organize a meal train and donation drive for the Boyd family, called the deaths “heartbreaking.”

“Our little community has been hit with heartbreaking tragedy and in this time it’s important to lift up one another in encouragement and prayer,” the church posted on Facebook.

Sechrist faces two charges of first-degree murder.

Leedey is a town of 567 people in western Oklahoma.

