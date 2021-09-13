Pilot recovers from one crash then dies in another a year later, Georgia officials say

A Georgia pilot has died after crashing his plane twice in a year, officials said. McRae Church of God Screengrab

A Georgia pilot has died after crashing his plane for the second time in a year, officials said.

Jake Boney survived a plane crash last September when his crop duster struck a cellphone tower in Pulaski County and left him with numerous reconstructive surgeries on his face and legs, WGXA News reported.

But that didn’t stop him from flying.

“Flying, I feel like it’s in my blood, it’s a passion I’ve loved since I was a kid,” Boney told the news outlet in May. “It’s an adrenaline rush.”

At about 8:30 p..m. Sunday, his “fixed-wing American Champion Aircraft 8KCAB crashed in a peanut field near Rhine, Georgia,” the Federal Aviation Administration told McClatchy News.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Community members said Boney died in the crash, WGXA reported.

Preliminary reports show that the pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft, the FAA said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation with the help from the FAA, a spokesman for the agency said.

“Please be in prayer for Jake Boney’s family as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” McRae Church of God said on Facebook.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER