There’s a link between ADHD and developing dementia across generations, study says

There’s a link between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dementia across generations, according to a new study.

The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, suggest that parents and grandparents of children and grandchildren with ADHD were at a higher risk of developing dementia than those without the disorder.

Since there have been only a few studies on the correlation between dementia and ADHD, researchers wanted to gauge the extent to which older generations with ADHD became diagnosed with dementia.

So, researchers looked at more than 2 million people born in Sweden between 1980 and 2001 — about 3.2% of whom were diagnosed with ADHD.

Researchers, using national registries, linked the participants to more than 5 million biological relatives, including parents, grandparents, and uncles and aunts — and investigated whether they developed dementia later on in life.

Parents of relatives with ADHD had a 34% higher chance of being diagnosed with dementia than parents of those without the disorder.

More so, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease was 55% higher in parents of relatives with ADHD, researchers said. People with ADHD were also at a higher risk of having “parents with early-onset dementia than late-onset.”

Other findings include:

Only 0.17% of parents were diagnosed with dementia during the study’s follow-up.

Grandparents of relatives with ADHD also had a 10% higher risk of getting dementia compared to grandparents of people without the disorder.

At this time, researchers aren’t able to pinpoint a “cause-and-effect relationship” between dementia and ADHD, according to a news release on the study, but offer explanations that may be investigated in future studies.

“One could imagine that there are undiscovered genetic variants that contribute to both traits, or family-wide environmental risk factors, such as socioeconomic status, that may have an impact on the association,” said Zheng Chang, one of the study’s authors and a researcher at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institutet, in the release. “Another possible explanation is that ADHD increases the risk of physical health conditions, which in turn leads to increased risk of dementia.”

ADHD affects nearly 3% of adults worldwide.