Passengers defying mask rules force Seattle flight to alter course, Alaska officials say

Alaska state troopers said five Alaska Airlines passengers on a Seattle to Anchorage flight weren’t following mask rules and used “foul language.” smiller@idahostatesman.com

A flight from Seattle was diverted after Alaska Airlines officials said some passengers didn’t follow COVID-19 mask rules.

A group of people was removed from a Saturday flight heading to Anchorage when they exhibited “disruptive behavior,” the airline said in a statement to McClatchy News. Other people in the party were allowed to stay on the flight, but “once in the air, at last one passenger who was part of the remaining group began to threaten our crew members and nearby guests.”

The plane was diverted to Juneau, and five people were removed from the flight, the airline said.

Alaska state troopers said in a news release that they were informed that the plane was diverting to Juneau “after a physical altercation on the flight involving five individuals.”

Authorities said they arrived at Juneau International Airport, detained the five people and after investigating the incident, concluded that there wasn’t a physical altercation and that the group wasn’t “following flight attendant instructions related to mask use and were using foul language.”

The five people weren’t charged, officials said.

Alaska Airlines requires all passengers to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose at all times regardless of vaccination status, except in between bites of food, sips of a drink or taking medication.

“Refusing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law and may result in denial of boarding, removal from the aircraft and/or penalties under federal law,” the airline said.