A broken tailbone, other injuries led to a recall of 70,000 shower benches sold at Costco

The very point of a shower bench is to allow you to sit safety in the shower without your bottom being on the bottom of the shower. That’s why Ivena recalled about 70,000 teak shower benches sold exclusively at Costco.

The exact reason for Thursday’s recall, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The shower bench can collapse during use, posing a fall hazard to the user.”

No idle concern here as the notice says, “Consumers have reported 81 incidents of the shower benches collapsing, breaking during use, or falling apart, including four reports of people being injured in falls.

“The four injuries included a fractured tailbone, persistent head and body aches and bruising.”

This covers 20-inch benches with labels that say “100% wood from well-managed forests,” item No. 1049998 and UPC Code No. 8886474018015 on whatever box in which it came.

Return the benches to the Costco of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, call Ivena at 844-818-9388, noon to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.