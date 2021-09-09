3rd arrest made in Texas shooting of New Orleans officer

This combo of undated photos released by the City of Houston show, Frederick Jackson, left, and Anthony Jenkins. The two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer during a holdup while he was dining at a Houston restaurant, police said Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (City of Houston via AP) AP

A third man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer and his friend during a holdup while the two were dining at a Houston restaurant, police said Thursday.

Khalil Nelson, 19, has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of New Orleans police Detective Everett Briscoe, 41, and Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy, 43.

Court records do not list an attorney for Nelson who could speak on his behalf. He was set to make his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon. News of his arrest was first reported by KHOU-TV.

Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, had each been previously charged with capital murder.

Briscoe and Riculfy were dining on a restaurant patio Aug. 21 when two men wearing hoodies approached, tried to rob them and then shot them, police said. The suspects fled, according to police.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Briscoe, who had been a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans police department, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting while Riculfy died 10 days later at a Houston hospital. Both Briscoe and Riculfy were members of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club and were taking the trip with club members at the time of the shooting.

Nelson, along with Jackson and Jenkins, remained jailed on Thursday and prosecutors were asking that Nelson be held without bond. Both Jackson and Jenkins are being held without bond.

At the time of the shooting, Nelson had been free on bond on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge for his alleged involvement in an April carjacking, according to authorities.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has previously said Jackson and Jenkins had also been free on bonds when the shooting happened. Jenkins was out on a bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while Jackson was out on bond for an aggravated robbery, Ogg said.