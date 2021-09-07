Mom found dead, daughter injured after crash, WV cops say. They were missing for days

A mother was found dead and her daughter was found injured in a remote area of West Virginia after going missing last week, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A mother was found dead and her daughter injured in a remote area of West Virginia after going missing last week.

Brenda Curry, 81, and Wanda McClung, 56, were last heard from when they left Cross Lanes for Smithville around 11 a.m. Thursday, West Virginia State Police said in a report obtained by local outlet WSAZ.

Smithville is about 100 miles from Cross Lanes, which is just outside Charleston.

The two were reported missing Friday evening, and officials tried pinging their cell phones and entering their names into the National Crime Information Center’s database — to no avail, WSAZ reported.

On Saturday, crews flew over the route they would have taken to Smithville in search of them, but they were nowhere to be found, police said, according to WCHS.

Troopers then received a report on Monday that their car was spotted in the area of Jackson and Wood counties, and crews found the vehicle, which police said had been involved in an accident, in a remote area near the border of Wirt and Ritchie counties, WCHS reported.

Police said Curry had died from her injuries at the scene, and McClung was taken to a hospital with serious injures, WOWK reported.

Officials said they are still investigating the crash but that foul play is not suspected, WOWK reports.

No other information had been released as of Tuesday.

