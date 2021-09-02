Owner said dog shot itself in the face — but that isn’t what happened, Ohio cops say

A brindle boxer named Lula was shot in the face in Norwalk, Ohio, police say. Screengrab from Huron County Humane Society. Screengrab from Huron County Humane Society on Facebook

An Ohio man initially said his dog suffering from a gunshot wound shot itself — but that’s not true, police say.

Lula, a brindle boxer in the small northern Ohio city of Norwalk, was shot in the face this week and eventually had to lose her left eye during an emergency surgery, according to the Huron County Humane Society.

Norwalk police Capt. Jim Fulton told WJW the 31-year-old owner at first explained that his dog was trained to retrieve a gun in her mouth and it fired a shot.

“The officers didn’t believe that,” Fulton told the news outlet.

The man later said he shot the dog accidentally as he unloaded the firearm, WJW reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While officers questioned the man, Lula escaped and a search lasted for hours early Monday until she was eventually found with the man’s ex-girlfriend, who previously owned the dog, the Sandusky Register reported. She called the humane society to report Lula was found, the newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, the Huron County Humane Society said Lula was released and “resting comfortably” in a foster home.

“She has done well overnight and is keeping a positive attitude so far during recovery,” Huron County Humane Society posted Wednesday on Facebook.

The dog owner was charged with misdemeanors of cruelty to animals, handling a firearm while intoxicated and discharging a weapon in a municipality, WJW reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER