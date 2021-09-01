Who is the ‘most hated’ MLB team? Twitter map reveals the one fans despise the most

FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) AP

Thanks to Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now closing in on the San Francisco Giants stronghold in the National League West.

While this is happy dance-news for fans of the Dodgers, fans of other teams across the country appear to be scowling at the defending World Series champs, and one map proves it, multiple outlets including NBC 4 report.

According to sports betting website Betonline, which examined around 100,000 tweets over the course of a month, the Dodgers emerged as the most despised team in America.

That’s right. Not the New York Yankees, who, more often than not, grasp tightly to that title despite the fact that they have not been to a World Series since 2009. Not the Houston Astros, whose trash-can-banging cheating scandal in 2017 made them the Hans Gruber of baseball.

Nope, it’s the boys in Dodger blue who are the most hated team in nine states including Arizona, New Mexico and Alaska.

The Yankees, who are currently in the No. 2 spot in the AL East behind the 84-48 Tampa Bay Rays, are hated in eight states, including Texas.

The AL West leading Astros fall to third with seven states, including California.

Most hated MLB teams Screen grab from FM 96.9 The Game

All of this should come as no surprise to baseball fans across the nation, especially to those who root for the Giants, who are currently sitting at the top of the NL West, 84-48. The Dodgers have gone to three of the last four World Series — winning last year — and the team has been the arch nemesis of San Francisco for as long as anyone can remember.

Prior to the 2021 season, both the Dodgers and the Yankees were predicted to face-off in the World Series, but have been neck-deep in significant injuries and even scandal (Trevor Bauer), which has dimmed that cascading star power, Fox 11 said.

