Woman flown to hospital after man stabs her in the chest with sword, Kentucky cops say

A man in Erlanger, Kentucky, is accused of stabbing a woman in the chest with a sword. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police say a man stabbed a 45-year-old woman in the chest with a sword Monday night in northern Kentucky.

Erlanger police received a 911 call around 7 p.m. saying a woman had been stabbed at a residence. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a life-threatening wound and she was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police found the suspect, 24-year-old Nathan Heyob, “a short distance away from the residence.”

Heyob didn’t have the sword with him, but investigators eventually found it and took it into evidence, according to Erlanger police.

Investigators questioned Heyob about the incident and he was arrested on a charge of first degree assault.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police did not say if there is a relationship between Heyob and the victim, or what may have led to the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier in August, a 16-year-old Vermilion, Ohio, boy allegedly attacked his dad with a katana, also injuring his mother in the process, McClatchy News reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER