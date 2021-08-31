Tourist found dead after complaining of heat exhaustion, Zion National Park officials say

A 32-year-old from Wisconsin died at Zion National Park on Monday after complaining of heat exhaustion., officials said. AP

A 32-year-old visiting Zion National Park died after complaining of heat exhaustion, park officials said.

John Henry Wolfe from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died Monday along a strenuous hiking route, officials said. He was near the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek, an at least 9-mile hiking route that requires a permit.

Medics went to his location after he complained of heat exhaustion. They found Wolfe unresponsive.

Park officials tried to resuscitate Wolfe for an hour by administering CPR, according to the National Park Service.

“Wolfe was extracted via long line from … helicopter,” park rangers said. “The death investigation is currently being conducted by National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency.”

Temperatures at Zion National Park reached 84 degrees on Monday.

People who experience heat exhaustion could have muscle cramps, nausea, weakness, and cold or clammy skin, according to the Centers for Disease Control of Prevention. If heat exhaustion persists for too long, it can lead to heatstroke.

Heat stroke occurs when the body reaches 104 degrees and can damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles if left untreated, McClatchy News reported.

The National Park Service said there are ways to still hike and stay safe in brutal temperatures by taking the following precautions:

Carry and drink plenty of water and plan to replenish electrolytes

Eat twice as much food as normal and have salty foods on hand

Carry a first-aid kit

Pack essentials only

Bring a flashlight with spare batteries to hike during the cool evening

Spray yourself with water to cool down

Have a hat and sunscreen as protection from the sun

Have a whistle or signal for emergency use

Wear waterproof clothing

