Is it a house or train? Cozy caboose-home listed in North Carolina for $250,000

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

A bewitching home that served as a popular short-term vacation rental in Candler, North Carolina, has hit the real estate market for $250,000.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“This cute & cash-flowing caboose is ready for new owners!” the listing on Zillow says. “Located 20 minutes by car to downtown Asheville, this active Airbnb has plentiful bookings.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is the size of a one-bedroom apartment at 640 square feet, but the way the interior is spaced out, it appears larger – and more comfortable.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“Everything is in place and ready to go with this sweet piece of history,” the listing describes. “Well-appointed, convenient and truly cozy, guests will be nestled in nostalgia during their stay. Inside you’ll find the bed, sitting area and kitchen are situated within the caboose. The entryway and full bathroom have been built onto the side with a seamless transition.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

The outdoor area features a barn, fire pit and hot tub - all perfect for entertaining friends.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Converting a train into a home isn’t unheard of and actually helps out the environment due to downsizing to reduce carbon footprints, the website Bob Vila says.

Living room area Screen grab from Zillow/MLS