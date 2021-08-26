Watch NC native compared to Kelly Clarkson make ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinals

Brooke Simpson made the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday. Screengrab from Brooke Simpson and "America's Got Talent" on Twitter

Brooke Simpson put Halifax County on the map ― and even wowed judge Simon Cowell in the process.

The 30-year-old North Carolina native advanced to the semifinals on “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday night, according to her Twitter account.

“THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH FOR VOTING ME THRU TO THE @AGT SEMIFINALS,” Simpson tweeted. “I’m so grateful. Y’all get ready it’s game time!!!!”

That wasn’t the only highlight of the night, Simpson told WRAL. She got to perform in front of Simon Cowell, something she’s been wanting to do since she was 16 years old.

“Hearing Simon compare me to vocal giants like Kelly Clarkson and Fantasia ... those are the women who formed the blueprint for why I sing the way I do,” she told the news outlet.

This isn’t Simpson’s first time in the spotlight. She came in third place on the Voice in 2017, McClatchy News previously reported.

During her time on the show, she “sang songs from nearly every genre of music, covering artists from James Brown and Aretha Franklin to Pink and Journey, while also excelling at religious standards like ‘Amazing Grace’ and ’O Holy Night,’” McClatchy News said.

“I just feel like I am in the best position in my life to show the world, right now, on America’s Got Talent who I am as an indigenous woman [and] a woman in general and [as] a vocalist who is ready to sing her butt off every time she gets the chance,” Simpson told WRAL.

The semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” air Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

