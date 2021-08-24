Mom faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges after son dies in crash, Georgia cops say

A 41-year-old woman is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges in the death of her 12-year-old son after she struck a tree on Johnny Mercer Boulevard in Chatham County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 41-year-old woman is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges in the death of her 12-year-old son after she struck a tree Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities said Madrina McCay was drunk while driving a white Dodge Challenger with Logan McCay in the passenger seat just after 7 a.m. on Monday when her car left the roadway and hit a tree on Johnny Mercer Boulevard in Chatham County, the state patrol told WTOC.

Logan died on impact and Madrina was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive, authorities told WJCL.

Madrina is facing charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the influence, and failure to maintain a lane, authorities told WSAV.