Nurse whose unvaccinated grandmother died of COVID-19: ‘People have turned a medical issue into too much politics’

Days before she was hospitalized with COVID-19, Arlene Boetcher tossed around a football with her great-grandchildren.

Though 85, Boetcher was sprightly and energetic, her son, Gary Eckstein said.

But within a week of her hospitalization, Boetcher died due to complications from the virus, Eckstein said. She had declined to get the vaccine.

“It’s kind of a joke. We were always talking about how she would outlive any of us,” said Eckstein, who was vaccinated as soon as he was eligible.

Eckstein, 61, lives in Kenosha and teaches part-time in the Chicago area at the College of Lake County. He was raised in the Wisconsin Dells area, where his mother still resided when she died April 8.

The vaccine was only the latest fissure between Eckstein and much of the rest of his family, who he said have adopted more extreme conservative viewpoints over the years. He is telling his mother’s story — highlighting a death that was likely preventable — in the hopes that it would persuade others to become vaccinated.

Rising deaths among the unvaccinated

Earlier this summer, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the United States had plunged into a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Though three COVID-19 vaccines have been widely available in the United States since late spring, only about 60% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, far below the percentage likely needed to reach herd immunity.

In Illinois, weekly rates of unvaccinated people dying of COVID-19 have risen since the end of July, while rates for those fully vaccinated remained steady, according to a Tribune analysis of figures calculated from state and federal data.

And though the weekly death rates in both categories have dropped considerably since peaking at 8 per 100,000 residents in early December, when vaccines had yet to be distributed, death rates of those not fully vaccinated have recently hovered around 1 per 100,000, more than seven times the rate for vaccinated people.

Hospitalizations are an earlier sign of infection trends, because the sickest of the sick may be hospitalized for weeks before dying. And the Tribune analysis shows weekly hospital admittances for the unvaccinated rising by mid-July. Weekly admittance rates for that group are now five times higher than they were in June, although still not yet close to the peak admittance rate last fall.

“There’s still a lot more work for us to do in public health ... to educate people and encourage them to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Susan Russell, a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

In recent weeks, most of the hospitalized patients Russell saw were unvaccinated, or had a compromised immune system that caused the vaccine to be less effective. Doctors and immunocompromised people have pleaded with others to get vaccinated to help protect them.

Russell has treated patients in the ICU who have expressed regret about not being vaccinated, though by that time it is too late; they cannot be vaccinated until or unless they recover.

The reasons people are unvaccinated defy one easy explanation, but Russell said most are hesitant out of fear, but not staunchly against it.

“Some people have been scared because they are afraid the vaccine will cause infection. Some are afraid of other long term side effects” she said, adding that evidence shows the vaccine to be safe.

‘No sense in arguing about it’

In Wisconsin, Boetcher was eligible to receive the vaccine on March 1 but decided against getting it, her son said.

Though politics are not the only reason people do not become vaccinated, it is why a large portion of Eckstein’s family has declined, he said. He believes the proliferation of right-wing talk radio in rural Wisconsin has contributed to deepening political divisions. He remembers the area being more moderate while growing up.

In recent years, Eckstein has developed an understanding with family members to not talk about topics involving politics or religion. He did not try to convince his mother to get the vaccine because he knew it would fall upon deaf ears.

“There’s no sense in arguing about it. It’s really totally pointless,” he said. “It’s this comprehensive worldview that is very foreign to me.”

But despite their differences, Eckstein lost his mother. He remembers her as a free spirit who helped others when she could. She volunteered for a group that gave rides to people who were too drunk to drive, and once woke up at 2 a.m. to pick up five men at a Madison strip club.

“My sister was livid that she would do that, but she was that kind of person,” Eckstein said.

She raised her granddaughter, Jaclyne Haebig, in her early years when a family member could not care for her, soothing the baby when she cried for hours at night. Haebig was later adopted by Eckstein.

A nurse who works in long-term care, Haebig has spent the past year and a half trying to show extra compassion to ill patients cut off from their families due to pandemic restrictions. And she tried to reassure the families that their loved ones were being cared for.

When the pandemic took one of her own family members, she was able to tell her grandmother goodbye by phone.

“She always texted me, always called me. … She always sent cards in the mail for every holiday,” Haebig said. “She made sure you knew she was there.”

But like her father, she is saddened by her grandmother’s decision not to get vaccinated. Haebig was initially hopeful Boetcher might pull through because she was in good health, despite her age.

“People have turned a medical issue into too much politics,” she said.

(Tribune reporters Angie Leventis Lourgos and Navya Gupta contributed.)