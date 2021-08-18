National

Texas mansion with a ‘modern gentleman’s trophy room’ lists for $5.5M. Take a look

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A massive mansion jam-packed with fascinating amenities in Kingwood, Texas, has hit the market for $5.5 million.

HoustonMansion2.jpg
Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor

The 17,331 square-foot ginormous estate is located near the Houston area and has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms — seven of them full — and rests on a 3.84-acre lot. The home’s high ceilings and distinguished furnishings catch the eye the second you walk in.

HoustonMansion6.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Dual limestone balustrade stairs introduce the architecturally pure home that is surrounded by fountains and detailed landscape, yielding a stately presence akin to European grandeur,” the listing says. “Distinctive living spaces and uncompromised quality sweep this breathtaking jewel, as a duet of colossal staircases embellished by scrolled ironwork balustrades, punctuate the drama that graces the massive reception area.”

HoustonMansion7.jpg
Dining room Screen grab from Realtor

Along with heavenly chandeliers and a Juliet balcony, the mansion features a commanding kitchen, prep kitchen, library, two offices, media room, indoor half basketball court, a separate apartment for guests, terrace, pool and game room, the listing says.

HoustonMansion8.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

And yes, that particular gentleman’s room.

HoustonMansion4.jpg
Gentleman’s trophy room/den Screen grab from Realtor
“The house has what we call a gentleman’s den or a trophy room,” listing agent Dana Olejniczak told Mansion Global. The den has dramatic 28-foot ceilings and wood paneling with sky-high windows that look out onto the pool.

HoustonMansion14.jpg
Indoor basketball court Screen grab from Realtor

There is also an elevator that takes you to all three levels of the estate. Outside along with the pool, there are lighted tennis courts.

HoustonMansion17.jpg
Theater Screen grab from Realtor

“It’s like resort living without having to leave,” Olejniczak told Mansion Global. “The house is up on a hill, the highest point in the entire subdivision.”

HoustonMansion11.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The listing is held by Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

HoustonMansion12.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

