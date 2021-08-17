Gwyneth Paltrow’s childhood home hits the California market. See where she grew up

It’s a chic “East Coast Traditional” home that manages to stand apart in the sophisticated neighborhood of Brentwood Heights, not just for its sleek appearance, but for the fact that it sheltered Hollywood royalty decades ago.

The California estate of actor Gwyneth Paltrow, where she lived with her celebrity parents in the 1970s, has hit the real estate market for $3.195 million.

Paltrow, along with actor mom Blyth Danner and producer Bruce Paltrow, lived in the house when Paltrow was a youngster.

According to listing agent Ari Wintraub of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Brentwood brokerage, the Academy Award-winning actor still lives nearby, Mansion Global reported.

“She’s a Brentwood lady, she lives here and has a Goop store here,” Wintraub said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Goop is Paltrow’s popular modern lifestyle brand that was launched by her in 2008.

The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has a wide-array of elegant features, including a chef’s kitchen, butler’s pantry with a built-in-banquet table, slate tiled roof and is privately gated.

This is the first time the home has been on the market in two decades, when the current owners bought it for $1.15 million, Mansion Global said.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that the New York townhouse in the Upper East Side where Paltrow spent her teenage years hit the market for $15.5 million. The actress was only 11-years-old when her family relocated from the West Coast to the hustle-and-bustle of the Big Apple.

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 file photo, Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Paltrow blazed her own name in the acting world when she starred in the 1995 thriller “Se7en” alongside Brad Pitt. In 1999, she won an Oscar for Best Actress for her part in “Shakespeare in Love,” Biography said. Recently, Paltrow starred as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Universe.