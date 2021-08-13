DoorDash driver found shot in car while delivering food to home, Maryland cops say

Noel Njoku, a 48-year-old DoorDash driver, was shot and killed while delivering food early Thursday morning, cops say. Fox 5 screengrab

A DoorDash driver was shot and killed while making a delivery early Thursday morning, Maryland police say.

Police in Prince George’s County responded to a Mitchellville residential area around 12:20 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers found 48-year-old Noel Njoku, who they say had been delivering food when he was shot multiple times, according to police.

Njoku was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. A suspect has not been publicly identified and a motive for the shooting is unclear

“I know the DoorDash guy was delivering for my sister, and that was it — I don’t know anything else,” Wendy Kiser, who sometimes stays in the house, told WUSA.

Njoku, of Springdale, was a father of four children — 15 and 13-year-old daughters and 11-year-old twin boys, WTTG reported. He and his wife, Noela, had been married for 19 years, the TV station said.

“I just want an answer! Who killed my husband, leaving my four children for me? Who killed my husband?” Noela Njoku said Thursday, WUSA reported.

In a statement to WJLA, DoorDash said it is “deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence.”

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Njoku’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time,” DoorDash said. “The safety of our community is paramount and we immediately reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance in any way we can. We are also in touch with his family to extend our full support.”

Njoku, described as a “peace-loving person,” moved to the United States from Nigeria decades ago and only recently began working for DoorDash, his brother told WRC.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the shooting to contact detectives at 301-516-2512.

The area in Prince George’s County where Njoku was shot is about 15 miles east of Washington, D.C.