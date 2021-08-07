Stars arrive for Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash even with ‘scaled back’ guest list

For Barack Obama, a lot of his close friends happen to be famous.

The Obamas scaled back the former president’s 60th birthday party Saturday on Martha’s Vineyard, but numerous celebs still made the “family and close friends” cut.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were among those on the island, The Boston Globe reported. George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Stephen Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen can also count themselves among Obama’s close friends.

Rev. Al Sharpton, a rumored guest, didn’t have much to say.

“We’re not talking about it, but I can confirm we’re in Martha’s Vineyard. I just did my show from here,” Sharpton told The New York Daily News by phone shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay made the final guest list, but neither chose to attend because of the rapidly spreading coronavirus delta variant, according to Vanity Fair. The new virus strain, responsible for a massive spike in cases nationwide, prompted the Obamas to scale back their initial 475-person guest list.

Questlove, as the reported meal coordinator, did not have to worry about his invitation.

However, comedians Larry David, Conan O’Brien, and David Letterman were reportedly cut, joined in the cold by Obama adviser David Axelrod.

Overhead paparazzi photos showed a massive tent on the Obamas’ vineyard property prior to the Saturday night event. Obama’s actual birthday was Wednesday.