Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

A Missouri officer shot a suspect accused of using a Taser on him during a fight, police said.

Two Webb City officers went to a field in the southwest Missouri city to stop illegal dumping and trespassing Thursday night, according to a news release. They found several people inside a truck with a trailer who appeared to have driven around a chain strung between two posts, police said.

When the officers spoke with the people, an “altercation” broke out and the officers were assaulted, police said. One of the people is accused of grabbing the officer’s Taser and deploying it on him while he was on the ground.

The officer shot the suspect after the person attempted to grab his gun, police said. After securing the suspect in handcuffs, the officer provided medical attention.

The suspect and a police officer were transported to the hospital. The other officer was treated at the scene.

Five people were taken into custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. The police officer who fired his gun was on leave during the investigation.

