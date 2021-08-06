National
Meghan McCain was ‘never at a loss for words’ on ‘The View.’ How her co-hosts said goodbye
Friday marked the end of Meghan McCain’s nearly four-year run on “The View.”
In an emotional send-off, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar bid a final farewell to their fellow host on her last daytime broadcast Friday.
Goldberg, who has sparred publicly with McCain on multiple occasions, joked that the 36-year-old was “never at a loss of words” during her time on the show. The Fox News alumna joined “The View” as a conservative voice in 2017 and was best known for her takes on hot button issues including abortion and gun control.
Her delivery and sharp wit cemented her as a favorite for some fans and a villain for others.
“It has really been incredible,” McCain said during her send-off. “It’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You women have been so incredible to work with, the crew, the producers, everyone works so hard. It’s been a really incredible, liberating experience and I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you.”
McCain announced plans to leave her daytime TV spot last month, saying it “was not an easy decision.”
“It took a lot of thought and council and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends,” she said at the time. “This show is one of the hands-down greatest, most exhilarating wonderful privileges of my entire life.”
Behar, also known for her on-air blowups with McCain over the years, reacted to the sudden news of her departure by praising her co-host for being a “formidable opponent” during their heated debates on the show, Good Housekeeping reported at the time.
“I have to say, you and I have in common, as do all of us here, that we’re on a show where we stick our necks out, we take the blowback, we take a lot of hits on this show and we stick to our points of view,” Behar said in July. “You have done that brilliantly for four years. I hope you can say that I did the same thing.”
Before her final goodbye, McCain again thanked her co-hosts and wished them the best of luck in their 25th season.
“This has been a really wild ride,” she said.
