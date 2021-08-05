National
‘Get your own White House.’ Virginia home listed has ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ cracking jokes
Usually, if you want to take a peek at the White House, you had to travel to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.. But there’s a home that’s listed for $2.6 million in McLean, Virginia that has passersby doing a double take.
Especially when feasting their eyes on the home’s lily-white exterior.
The interior is a whole different ballgame and seems to be dripping with elegance and space.
“This home will take your breath away!” the listing on Zillow says. “Exquisite elegance throughout almost 14,000 square feet of living space on 3 fully finished levels.”
Marble flooring covers throughout the home, which gives off an exquisite feel when they’re paired with 11-foot high ceilings. The estate features a gourmet kitchen, family room, dining room, library and more. The primary suite even comes with a spa bathroom.
The glossy estate managed to capture the attention of the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild.” In a post with the photos and a TikTok video “Get your own White House #foryou” fans flocked in to marvel at the home, and of course dropped some jokes.
“Photographer showed up that day with a full lighting set up to brighten up the house and straight threw it in the trash,” one person joked.
“I would live here!!! It needs a pool but other than that - sold!!!” another fan said. “Lol! I’d also need 2.6 mil.”
“It’s like they ran out of pigment...” one fan observed.
“I just spent the afternoon making my 9-year-old scrub all of the boogers, scuff marks, slimy, muddy, filthy, yuck marks all over the walls and doors,” a fan said. “I can’t imagine having children living in this house. Their disgusting-ness would GLOW.”
“One kid and a crayola crayon is all it’d take to kill that whole vibe,” another said.
“So...I’m starting to understand the importance of staging...” one person said. “’Look at this white room, much like the white one before it and after.’”
“If Risky Business was filmed here Tom Cruise would still be sliding across the floor,” another joked.
And since it has the appearance of the White House, some couldn’t resist throwing out jokes with a presidential seal.
“I know a guy who might be interested,” one fan said. “Unfortunately he’s banned from social media so I can’t tag him.”
“WAIT. You’re telling me that someone went to the effort of building a replica White House and there is NO Oval Office?!” another observed.
“1. Lack of oval office is a drawback 2. All I can see is my toddler on the loose with a sharpie,” one fan joked.”
