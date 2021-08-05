National
Bojangles joins the crowded chicken sandwich war with its own ‘cluckin’ sandwich
Bojangles is upgrading its chicken game with the launch of an all-new fried chicken sandwich.
The Charlotte-based chicken chain teased the debut of its new Bo’s Chicken Sandwich last month, cementing its spot among competitors in the so-called chicken sandwich wars. Chicken lovers can enjoy their first taste of the hand-breaded sandwich, which hit menus on Monday.
”Bojangles knows a thing or two about delicious, perfectly flavored chicken served right, so who better to give fans a chicken sandwich that is sure to please,” Chef Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles, said in a statement. “And we can say with confidence that Bo’s Chicken Sandwich is so cluckin’ good you know it could only be Bojangles.”
The new sandwich costs $3.99 and features a seasoned fried chicken breast topped with a zesty mayonnaise and thick-cut dill pickles, all nestled between a buttered, toasted bun. It’s similar, and simpler, than the Cajun chicken sandwich currently offered on Bojangles menu; that one also has a fried chicken breast but comes with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Customers looking for a healthier option can opt for the grilled version.
Kicking off in 2019, the so-called chicken sandwich wars has spawned a host of new chicken options from fast-food chains including Popeyes, KFC, Burger King and even Taco Bell. Bojangles says it’s unfazed by the competition, however.
“It’s never been about a war for Bojangles,” Scarborough told NewsNation Now. “It’s just a chicken sandwich done right. And by done right we mean done the best.”
Fans can order the new Bo’s Chicken Sandwich in-store, online or on the new Bojangles App.
Find your nearest Bojangles here.
Comments