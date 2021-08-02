‘Carnival ride from ’90s.’ Circle-shaped home listed in Kansas wows ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

It’s not every day you spy a home that isn’t, well, the typical shape of your average house. Which is exactly why this particular home, listed for sale in Belle Plaine, Kansas, has the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” very much intrigued.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home sits on 12 acres off the Arkansas River and is currently up for auction (and already has a pending offer, according to Zillow) and a “blast from the past with its retro nostalgia,” the listing says.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“There is enormous potential with the large living room with a centered fire place and seating group,” the listing says. “Also on site, you’ll find a 60x30 barn, perfect for multiple vehicles and a potential workshop. This parcel is located on 12 acres of wooded land near the river. You will also be surprised by the wild peacocks!”

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow.com

The home didn’t escape the attention of fans of “Zillow Gone Wild” who seemed taken with the house.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“I love this,” one admirer said. “I’m my mind I have already painted the walls and placed my furniture.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“Looks like the perfect house for Jim Jones,” one commenter joked. “Cult ready accommodations.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“I have always wanted my living room to remind me of that carnival ride from the 90s that makes you stick to the wall and then vomit,” a fan observed.

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow.com

“I love the huge shop space and the roller rink/living room!” another said. “Otherwise it is too normal for me.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“This house could be super fun,” one person said, “.....but also if everyone who has those particular cabinets in their kitchen could rip them out and burn them, that would be greeeeeat.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

And, of course, people wanted to know about the peacock featured in the photos.

Peacock on the property Screen grab from Zillow.com

“This house could be so cool if updated!!!” one person said. “It’s right on a river; so many possibilities. I hope it comes with the peacock.”

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“Peacocks and a sunken living room?!” another exclaimed. “I’m sold! Needs some tlc, what an awesome home!”

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“Why is there so much amazing stone work in the UNFINISHED basement?!?” another asked. “And a peacock is included in the sale?”