Party bus runs over 22-year-old man after he falls off, Nashville police say

A 22-year-old man was hospitalized after he fell off a party bus with 14 people on it in Nashville and was run over by the rear tires on Thursday, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was hospitalized after he fell off a party bus on Nashville’s main drag early Thursday, according to police.

The 22-year-old from Michigan was sitting on the railing of a roofless party bus when he fell face-first on to the road, The Tennessean reported, citing Metro Nashville spokesperson Don Aaron.

The rear tires reportedly ran over the man’s legs.

“He fell off the party bus and the tire ran over his leg, I want to say it ran over his legs,” a man named Rodney told dispatch in a 911 recording released to WSMV. “But he hit his head on the pavement really, really hard.”

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Broadway and 14th, across the street from a White Castle, according to the 911 call.

At least 15 people were on board as the bus drove down Broadway, WKRN reported. In the 911 call, Rodney can be heard saying he told the man “10 times to get off the (expletive) rail.”

When the dispatcher asked how old the man who fell was, Rodney said he didn’t know.

“He’s unconscious, baby, he’s unconscious, bleeding from the head real bad,” he said.

The dispatcher then asked if the person was still breathing.

“Yes, he’s barely breathing,” Rodney said in response. “It’s bad. I’m just telling you, it’s really bad.”

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to WKRN. A hospital spokesperson told the news outlet Thursday that he was in stable condition.

The incident set off a call for action among some city leaders who want more safety regulations for the “transportainment” industry in Nashville, The Tennessean reported.

In a statement published by WKRN , president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Butch Spyridon, said they hope the man makes a quick recovery and that the city can respond with “meaningful measures.”

“Public safety is our number one concern, and unfortunately what we feared would happen, did happen,” Spyridon said. “It is no secret that we have been openly concerned about the behavior surrounding entertainment vehicles. As goes public safety, so goes Nashville’s reputation. We need music to return to center stage instead of unregulated rolling parties.”