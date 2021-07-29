Beloved Georgia news anchor reveals brain cancer diagnosis. What’s glioblastoma?

Atlanta, Georgia news anchor Jovita Moore reveals she has glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Screengrab from Jovita Moore / Facebook

A veteran TV journalist is vowing to fight after revealing her brain cancer diagnosis.

Jovita Moore, a staple at Atlanta station WSB-TV for more than two decades, confirmed doctors have diagnosed her with glioblastoma — a rare but aggressive form of brain cancer, according to a message posted on Moore’s Facebook page.

The news comes three months after Moore, 52, underwent surgery to remove two masses found on her brain.

“Our girl is strong. Our girl is a fighter and she’s doing great every day,” Condace Pressley, community and public affairs director of the Atlanta news station said, according to WSB-TV. “We laugh and you know sometimes we talk about stuff and we may cry a little bit. but at the end of the day, she is a fighter, and she is surrounded by love and prayers and positivity.”

In describing her symptoms at the time, Moore said it felt “almost like walking in quicksand” when she nearly lost consciousness during a trip to the grocery store with her son.

“I was really concerned about why all of a sudden I was forgetful, disoriented and just not feeling myself,” she told WSB-TV colleague Justin Farmer. “Feeling like I was in a fog and really wanting to get out of that fog.”

What is glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma is a form of cancer that causes masses in the brain. The malignant tumors are “nourished by an ample and abnormal tumor vessel blood supply” and can reproduce themselves “at any given time,” according to the American Brain Tumor Association. The cancerous masses can form in any part of the brain.

“Glioblastomas are diffuse and have finger-like tentacles that infiltrate the brain,” the association’s website reads, “which makes them very difficult to remove completely. This is particularly true when the tumors are growing near important regions of the brain that control functions such as language and movement/coordination.”

Glioblastomas account for about 15% of primary brain tumors and are more common in men than women, according to the ABTA. There is currently no cure.

Fans and viewers flooded the station’s Facebook page with prayers and well wishes for Moore.

“Jovita, we love you and stand with you!” one viewer commented. “Prayers for your continued recovery!!!! God has you covered!”

“This is truly heart breaking,” wrote another. “I’m in shock of this news...such a wonderful person who does not deserve this.. Praying for you Jovita.”

Moore remains under the care of doctors at Emory University Hospital, where she will undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments to slow the cancer’s growth, WSB-TV reported.