Lyft driver who fell asleep at wheel in fatal crash arrested, California cops say

A Lyft driver accused of falling asleep behind the wheel, causing a crash in Tustin that killed his 70-year-old passenger in April, now faces manslaughter charges, California police say.

Police arrested Andy Van Pham, 30, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with ordinary negligence Wednesday following an investigation, a press release said.

Pham fell asleep at the wheel at 7 a.m. April 4 while driving a 70-year-old woman, police said. His vehicle hit a light pole, seriously injuring the woman, who later died.

Lyft permanently removed Pham from its service after the crash, KCBS reported.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic incident and our hearts are with the rider’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” the ride-hailing company said in a statement.

Court records show Pham pleaded not guilty Friday to the manslaughter charge, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false information to a police officer, and making an unsafe turn or lane change, the Orange County Register reported.

Tustin is a city of 79,000 near Santa Ana in Southern California.