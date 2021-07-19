3 dead near Michigan country music festival were school pals

Amy Satterthwaite, the mother of Richie Mays Jr., gets a hug as family and friends gather to remember Kole Sova, Dawson Brown and Mays at the home of Jerry and Meeka Sova near Jackson, Mich., Sunday, July 18, 2021. The three young men, all recent Michigan Center High School graduates, were found dead likely from carbon monoxide exposure in a camper on July 17 at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway. (J. Scott Park/MLive.com/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP) AP

Three young men who likely died from carbon monoxide exposure while camping near a country music festival in Michigan were pals who played high school football together, friends and family said.

They were identified as Dawson Brown, 20, Richie Mays Jr., 20, and Kole Sova, 19, MLive.com reported.

“My heart is breaking for these families and the ones still fighting for their lives,” said Mays' mother, Amy Satterthwaite, referring to two more friends who were at a hospital.

Autopsies were planned, but police said the deaths Saturday probably were caused by carbon monoxide from a generator that was too close to their travel trailer. The five were at a campground while attending the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway, 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) west of Detroit.

Brown, Mays and Sova graduated from Michigan Center High School in Michigan Center. Brown had a landscape and lawn business. Mays had talked about selling insurance. Sova worked at the Jiffy Mix plant in Chelsea and had taken college classes.

Separately, state police were investigating the death of Melissa Havens, a 30-year-old woman from Croswell, at the festival. The cause and manner of her death was unknown, but police had said there was no danger to people at the three-day festival, which ended Sunday.