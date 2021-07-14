Watch Shaq cry for joy after Candace Parker becomes first woman on NBA2K cover

Shaq had a strong reaction to Parker becoming the first woman to grace the cover of NBA2K Video screen grab from @BleacherReport

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker is making history by becoming the first female basketball player to appear on a NBA2K game.

Fans were thrilled withi the announcement, including former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, who couldn’t hold back his tears of joy upon hearing the news.

Shaq's reaction to finding out that Candace is on the cover of @NBA2K



“Get out of here, Shaq,” Parker laughed after the former Miami Heat center whipped out a tissue to dab his eyes.

Parker then went on to explain what being on the cover of the popular video game series means to her.

“I think as a kid, you grow up with Slam covers all over your bedroom ceiling. As a hooper you grow up wanting your own shoe, and you grow up wanting to be on a video.

So for this to happen, I mean, I just remember growing up playing with Shaq. Like playing with my brothers against Shaq and getting it down low for him to do his hook.”

According to The Associated Press, Parker joins an small group of women athletes that have been on the cover of video games, including gymnastic star Shawn Johnson, who was on a Wii game in 2010 and tennis player Jelena Dokic, who appeared on a tennis game in the 2000s.

“And, you know, as your days kind of get fewer in your career and you know that there’s more basketball behind you than in front of you, I think you really take these moments,” said Parker, 35.

“And so this means a lot. You know, I hope that I’m the first but I’m not the last. I hope that there’s many more young women and young girls that look and say ‘We can do this.’”

Parker is playing in her 14th season in the WNBA. She’s averaging 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists with the Sky.

Other athletes who will appear on NBA 2K22 covers include Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (on the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen digital bundle) and former Mavs great Dirk Nowitzki along with other legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant (NBA 75th anniversary edition), McClatchy News reported.

NBA 2K22 will be released Sept. 10.