Chantix helps people stop smoking. It’s been recalled for carcinogen content

Pfizer has recalled nine lots of varenicline, sold under the brand name Chantix, sitting in warehouses and is halting any more releases into the U.S. market, the FDA announced Friday.

The reason for the recall: the medication for folks trying to stop smoking might have too much N-nitroso-varenicline, classified as a “probable human carcinogen.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Should you stop taking the Chantix you have?

Not if they came from a prescription. But, talk to your pharmacist or doctor about another treatment.

“N-nitroso-varenicline may be associated with a potential increased cancer risk in humans, but there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication,” the FDA’s Friday alert said.

Should you accept any Chantix samples from your doctor?

The FDA is telling doctors not to give patients varenicline samples.

What lots have been recalled?

Lot Nos. 00020231, expiration 9/30/2021; 00020232, expiration 11/30/2021; 00020357, expiration 12/31/2021; 00020358, 00020716, 00019213, all expiration, 1/31/2022; EC6994, expiration 5/31/2023; and ET1607 and ET1609, both expiration 1/31/2023.

Pfizer hasn’t taken the FDA’s recommendation that it extend its recall to Chantix on pharmacist shelves and in medicine cabinets.

What do you do if this or any drug causes a medical problem?

After notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

