Body believed to be of missing Iraq War vet found in heavy vegetation, Texas cops say

Aaron Balaban went missing in February 2020, cops say. AWARE Foundation screenshot

Human remains believed to be of a 36-year-old Iraq War veteran who went missing more than a year ago were discovered Monday morning, Texas officials say.

Aaron Balaban went missing Feb. 10, 2020, from League City — southeast of Houston — after he left his parents’ home in the South Shore area, according to the League City Police Department. Texas EquuSearch was involved in the search for Balaban but suspended it because the group did not have any positive leads on his whereabouts, KHOU reported in February 2020.

He went missing the night before a court appearance for a misdemeanor trespassing charge, the Galveston Daily News reported.

“He just walked out of the door and didn’t say anything,” David White with EquuSearch said of the night Balaban went missing, according to KTRK. “He took his phone and his billfold.”

Monday morning, construction workers found a body about 100 yards off a League City road in heavy vegetation, police said. Investigators believe the body belongs to Balaban.

Personal belongings and a backpack were also found at the scene, police said. The site is of a newly announced Amazon distribution center, according to the Galveston Daily News.

Forensic investigators are collecting evidence and the body will be taken to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Aaron’s father, Paul Balaban, told the Houston Chronicle in 2020 his son has had post-traumatic episodes following his stint in the war, but did not think he was suicidal.

Balaban was a father of two boys and was living with his parents before his disappearance, according to KRIV.