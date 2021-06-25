Semi barrels into Nashville home, photos show. ‘I thought the house had exploded!’

A semi-truck crashed in to a house in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 24, 2021. Nashville Fire Department

At least three people were injured Thursday when a semi-truck plowed into a house in Tennessee, according to the fire department and local media reports.

Photographs and videos shared on social media show a white 18-wheeler sprawled across someone’s lawn with its front end jutting into the garage. In a post just before 3:30 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department said no one was trapped in the house or the semitruck but they were working to extricate a person from a vehicle.

That person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, WZTV reported. The driver of the semitruck was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A third person who initially refused treatment was later hospitalized “after showing signs of illness,” according to the TV station.

Our personnel are actively responding to this Motor Vehicle Accident at the corner of Wanda Drive and Elm Hill Pike. No one is trapped in the home or semi. However, we are actively extricating a patient from another involved vehicle. pic.twitter.com/wR8PtAmc2g — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 24, 2021

The incident happened on the corner of Wanda Drive and Elm Hill Pike in east Nashville, according to the fire department.

Pictures posted by WSMV reporter Tosin Fakile show at least three cars were involved in the wreck, including a black pickup truck with its front-end smashed in and a silver SUV with a large chunk ripped off.

Police on the scene here tell me one person taken to the hospital is in critical possibly life threatening condition.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/v1Fxp8UVDS — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 24, 2021

The 87-year-old homeowner told WSMV she was in the garage about five minutes before the crash.

Lillian Christine Carpenter said she got a pot from the garage to plant some flowers and was on her back porch when the semitruck barreled into her house, WTVF reported.

“I thought the house had exploded!” she told the TV station.

This is a look inside The garage of the house where the semi-truck hit at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike & Wanda Drive.



Homeowner is 87-years old. She said she has just walked out of this area maybe about 5mins before this happened.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/XpoQyNCwB8 — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 24, 2021

No one else was inside the house at the time, according to WTVF. But Carpenter said she typically would have been.

“Usually, I’m in the house watching TV or something,” she told the TV station. “But I just decided not to go back in with the breeze stirring, the chimes going.”

The investigation as to what caused the crash is ongoing.