Pedestrian bridge collapses on interstate in DC, injuring at least 4, officials say

A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto an interstate in Washington D.C., injuring at least four people, officials say.

The bridge across Interstate 295 fell onto the southbound lanes Wednesday morning in northeast D.C., police say.

Four people were taken to the hospital after six were assessed at the scene, officials say.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

A truck was partially under the bridge, causing a diesel fuel leak, officials say. A hazmat unit is responding.

Officials say at least one other vehicle was hit by debris.

The collapse blocked traffic in southbound and northbound lanes.