American Airlines flight cancellations set to continue Monday

The series of flight cancellations from American Airlines this weekend will continue to plague Monday travelers.

Almost 100 flights from the airline have already been canceled for June 21, according to a representative from American Airlines Group Inc. That’s following 123 flights canceled on Saturday and at least 178 on Sunday.

“The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers’ plans,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Combined with labor shortages and increased bookings, that’s caused the airline to adjust some of its flights through mid-July, the company said.

Airlines have struggled to deal with the spike in demand for air travel as people across the globe get vaccinated and embark on trips once again. Earlier this month, the number of daily U.S. air travelers rose above 2 million for the first time since the pandemic started, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Industrywide, a total of 272 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were canceled on Saturday and 5,560 were delayed, according to data from FlightAware.com. Sunday saw 289 flights canceled and 3,188 delayed as of 5 p.m. in New York.