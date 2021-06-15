Dad dumps kids in casino parking lot and tells mom to get them, Washington cops say

A 38-year-old Sequim, Washington man left his baby and toddler in child seats in a casino parking lot, saying he had to work, sheriff’s officials say.

A 38-year-old man left his baby and toddler in a casino parking lot early Saturday morning, saying he had to go to work, Washington authorities say.

The Sequim man had left the kids in his car in the 7 Cedars Parking lot at 5 a.m. and told their mother inside the casino that she needed to take the children so he could work, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.

The mother asked him to take the children, ages 5 months and 1.5 years, to her home, where she would meet him, deputies wrote.

Instead, the man left the children in their car seats behind their mother’s car in the parking lot and drove away, according to sheriff’s officials.

A passer-by found the children eight minutes later and notified casino security, who reunited them with their mother, deputies reported.

Deputies are seeking the man on suspicion of family abandonment and leaving children unattended in a motor vehicle, the Facebook post says.

Sequim is about 90 miles northwest of Tacoma.